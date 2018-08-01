Sports

G’town teams Sparta Boss, Gold is Money seek semi-final spots

By Staff Writer
Scenes from the opening night of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship at the Pouderoyen Tarmac. Pix saved as Guinness1

With the two remaining semi-final berths up for grabs, the Haslington Market Tarmac will come alive tonight when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship commences with eight matches.

Georgetown teams will invade the East Coast facility as they seek to secure their passage to the finals night on August 4th at the National Stadium, Providence.

Two Linden teams have already sealed places in the semi-final round following victories for defending champion Dave & Celina’s All-Stars and Silver Bullets…..

