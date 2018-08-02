Cyclists brace for back-to-back races over the weekend

Guyana’s top wheelsmen will have their work cut out for them as they face a packed schedule in races organized by national cycling coach, Hassan Mohammed.

With the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) set to announce a five-man team to represent Guyana at the Caribbean Championships in the Dominican Republic and with 11 of the top senior riders qualifying for the event, they will want to make their presence felt while for some, it will be about staking their claim to be a part of the team.

The 11 in contention are Andrew Hicks, Christopher Griffith, Hamzah Eastman, Jamaul John, Paul DeNobrega, Curtis Dey, Alanzo Ambrose, Deeraj Garbarran, Romello Crawford, Silvio Innis and Briton John. ….