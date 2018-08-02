Sports

Keep Ya Five Alive semis on tonight at the National Gymnasium

By Staff Writer
Scenes from the Back Circle and Albouystown clash in the Keep Ya Five Alive Futsal Championships at the National Gymnasium.

Sparta Boss will oppose Leopold Street and Tiger Bay will battle Back Circle tonight in the semi-finals of the GT Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ Futsal Championships following quarterfinal wins Tuesday at the National Gymnasium.

In front of a large and boisterous crowd, Sparta Boss made light work of Showstoppers 8-1. 

It was a clinical performance from the North East La Penitence unit who were led by doubles from Sheldon Shepherd in the 2nd and 11th, Courtney Britton in the 22nd and 24th minute and Dennis Edwards in the 21st and 28th minute…..

