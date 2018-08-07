Sports

Ramdhani feels a sense of accomplishment

—after being elected VP of CONCECABA, to push for the further development of badminton in Guyana

By
Gokarn Ramdhani

President of the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) Gokarn Ramdhani is relishing the opportunity to serve as second vice – president of the Central America and Caribbean Badminton Confederation (CONCECABA) after he was elected to the office a few days ago. 

Ramdhani, who was elected to the post at the just-concluded Central America and Caribbean Games (CAC) which was held in Colombia, will serve until 2022. 

Speaking to Stabroek Sports, he gave the indication that he is now keen on using his office to advance the development of badminton in Guyana and further afield. ….

