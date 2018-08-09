Regional Under-19 Championship – 2nd day, 2nd round

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, CMC – Summarised scores from the second day of the second round of matches in the Regional Under-19 Championship here yesterday.

Scores:

At Park Hill Playing Field: Leeward Islands require 239 more runs for victory with seven wickets intact.

BARBADOS 249 (Matthew Forde 45, Nyeem Young 44, Shian Brathwaite 32, Kilano Brathwaite 26; Elroy Francis 4-56, Mikyle Louis 2-44, Zawandi White 2-52) and 239 (Antonio Morris 49, Kadeem Alleyne 37, Nico Reifer 30, Kilano Brathwaite 29, Nyeem Young 28; Elroy Francis 4-73, Mikyle Louis 2-42, Uri Smith 2-47)

LEEWARD ISLANDS 239 (Joshua Grant 89 not out, Mikyle Louis 59, Javin Spencer 34; Joshua Bishop 9-70) and 10 for three (Matthew Forde 3-8)

At Sion Hill Playing Field: Trinidad and Tobago won by nine wickets

GUYANA 104 (Bhaskar Yadram 25; Navin Bidaisee 4-31, Rivaldo Ramlagan 2-14, Justyn Gangoo 2-20) and 137 (Joshua Persuad 71, Bhaskar Yadram 26; Justyn Gangoo 5-27, Nathaniel McDavid 3-35, Navin Bidaisee 2-40)

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 102 (Kevin Sinclair 5-42, Ashmead Nedd 3-34) and 141 for one (Leonardo Julien 87 not out, Cephas Cooper 41 not out)

At Arnos Vale Playing Field: Jamaica need 33 more runs for victory with eight wickets intact.

WINDWARD ISLANDS 184 (Tahj Tavernier 53, Mica Joseph 34, Johnel Eugene 29, Kimani Melius 25; Sanjay Brown 3-12, Raewin Senior 3-45, Andre McCarthy 2-40) and 125 (Kimani Melius 43, Jahseon Alexander 31; Sanjay Brown 5-17, Raewin Senior 3-44)

JAMAICA 263 (Bryan Brown 73, Ricardo McIntosh 64, Kirk McKenzie 33; Rayan Williams 3-39, Simeon Gerson 3-75) and 13 for two.