Figgy Green Jags edge Silver Bullets 2 – 1

By Staff Writer

Figgy Green Jags, Good Fellas, Amelia’s Ward Russians, Germans and Quiet Storm secured their respective quarterfinal berths, when the Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil Futsal Tournament continued on Wednesday.

Staged at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hard-court, Linden, Figgy Green Jags edged Silver Bullets 2-1. On the other hand, Good Fellas edged West Side Ballers 6-5. Meanwhile, Silver Bullets suffered their second loss of the evening, going down to Amelia’s Ward Russians 4-1. Meanwhile, Germans smashed Achievers 7-2, while Quiet Storm blew away Swag FC 8-4.

In other results, DC Ballers defeated Young Kings 5-3 while Hardball negotiated Presidential Family 7-4.

The knockout round of the event commences tonight at the same venue. At 19:00hrs, Progressive Ballers battle Germans, while Quiet Storm opposes DC Ballers at 20:00hrs. In the third matchup, Goodfellas will match skills with Amelia’s Ward Russians from 21:00hrs, while the feature match will pit Figgy Green Jaguars against Haynes Hitters.

 

