Christophe assisting with preparation for Caribbean Cadet TT Championship

Sydney Christophe (Right) is flanked by some of juniors along with national coach Linden Johnson and GTTA’s treasurer Deidre Baynes- Edghill.

Guyanese Table Tennis stalwart, Sydney Christophe is currently here on vacation and is assisting with the preparation of the nation’s junior racket wielders ahead of their participation in the upcoming Caribbean Mini-Cadet and pre-Cadet Table Tennis Championship set for the Dominican Republic from August 26 – 31. 

The juniors are currently involved in two daily practice sessions at the National Gymnasium under the tutelage of the national coach, Linden Johnson with the support of former female national champion, Chelsea Edghill and recently, Christophe.

“I’m mainly here on vacation, but I seized the opportunity to work with these youngsters,” Christophe, Guyana’s longest reigning national champion and former Caribbean men’s singles champion, told Stabroek Sports after completing a session with the juniors on Monday. ….

