Van Lange finds solace in his development

Eleven-year-old table tennis maestro Jonathan Van Lange is eager to measure his development during the fast-approaching Caribbean Mini-Cadet and Pre-Cadet Table Tennis Championship set for the Dominican Republic from August 26 – 31.

In a recent interview with Stabroek Sport, the young athlete noted that he has now acquired more exposure and elevated his skills so that he can be successful at the Caribbean level.

In 2017, he exited the tournament at the quarter-final leg in the boys’ under – 13 singles category and one year on, he is eager to match his skills with his Caribbean junior counterparts. ….