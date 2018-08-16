Sports

Ogle SC concludes “inspiring” summer camp

By
Female national player Heema Singh going through some catching practice with the kids.

The East Coast Cricket Committee (ECCC) last Friday concluded its annual week-long summer camp at the Ogle Sports Club’s East Coast Demerara.

Over 80 boys and girls aged five to 17 from the East Coast and Central Georgetown, were the beneficiaries of intense training, motivational speaking, basic team work and partnership building during the camp.

Speaking to Stabroek Sport at the conclusion of the camp, facilitator and secretary of the ECCC, Jitlal Jowharilall, gave a run down on the progress the camp has made while extending thanks to those involved…..

