Sports

DCC Summer Camp concludes 

- 117 youngsters participated 

By
Minister of State Joseph Harmon during his address to the youngsters at the closing ceremony (MOTP photo).

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) yesterday brought the curtain down on their 2018 youth camp at the club’s pavilion after 10 days of activities both on and off the field.  

 The closing ceremony saw over 117 youngsters receiving certificates of participation.

 Giving the feature address at the closing ceremony was Melisssa Dow-Richardson, Assistant Director of Sports, who lauded the youngsters for participating as she encouraged them to look beyond the opportunities on the field and to keep in mind that sports can create a wide range of opportunists off the field. 

 “I congratulate you…those young persons, those young people who took the decision to participate in this most useful developmental activity at such an important time in your life,” Dow-Richardson said. ….

More in Sports

Trophy Stall open gets underway today

ExxonMobil, ‘D’ Grill Kings, Hand in Hand latest to join Team Tucker

By

Bright excited over next chapter of career

Niles, Fraser take top honors at 175th Georgetown anniversary cycling meet

By

Ramdhani storms into women’s singles, doubles finals

GFF signs memorandum with Beverage Company

Battle lines drawn for Guinness Cage round of 16 matches

NSC donates equipment to Guyana Karate Federation

NSC donates equipment to Guyana Karate Federation

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web