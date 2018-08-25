DCC Summer Camp concludes 

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) yesterday brought the curtain down on their 2018 youth camp at the club’s pavilion after 10 days of activities both on and off the field.

The closing ceremony saw over 117 youngsters receiving certificates of participation.

Giving the feature address at the closing ceremony was Melisssa Dow-Richardson, Assistant Director of Sports, who lauded the youngsters for participating as she encouraged them to look beyond the opportunities on the field and to keep in mind that sports can create a wide range of opportunists off the field.

“I congratulate you…those young persons, those young people who took the decision to participate in this most useful developmental activity at such an important time in your life,” Dow-Richardson said. ….