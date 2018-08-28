Sports

T&T hand Guyana U19 first loss

-Melius strokes season’s first century

By Staff Writer
Raewin Senior

Defending champions, Guyana, suffered their first loss of the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-19 tournament, going down to Trinidad and Tobago by four wickets in the sixth round yesterday at Arnos Vale Playing Field while Jamaica registered a three-wicket win over Barbados and Windward Islands defeated Canada by 79 runs.

Guyana won the toss in the rain hit contest and opted to bat but fell for 116 all out in 37.5 overs.

Trinidad and Tobago replied with a commanding 118-6 in 27.5 overs to win the match….

