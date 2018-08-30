Sports

Beaton turned criticism into motivation

By
Ronsford Beaton is eager to return to West Indies colours

Fresh off being cleared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to bowl once again, Ronsford Beaton credits turning criticism into motivation for his getting back into the game.

The 25-year-old West Indian speedster was reported for suspected illegal action on December 24, 2017 and was suspended in May from bowling internationally after his action was deemed illegal.

He, however, was allowed to bowl in domestic cricket in the West Indies with the consent of Cricket West Indies (CWI)…..

