Golfers tee off Saturday for Maurice Solomon and Company tournament

By Staff Writer
Maurice Solomon (sitting) looks on as Charmaine Walker (left standing) hands over the sponsorship cheque over to LGC President Aleem Hussain in the presence of some staff members of Maurice Solomon and Company.

On Saturday the country’s top golfers will converge on the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) for the Maurice Solomon and Company 20th anniversary golf tournament.

According to the LGC, the course is in immaculate condition and the greens are lightning fast with golfers expected to participate in support of long-time member Maurice Solomon.

The tournament will be played in three categories and special prizes will be awarded for longest drive, nearest to the pin, best gross and best net overall and is open to players of all handicaps…..

