Anderson’s century sends RHT Pepsi into finals

By Staff Writer
Kevlon Anderson marked his return with a belligerent 125

After returning from a successful stint for the Guyana Under-19 team, Kevlon Anderson marked his return to his local club, Rose Hall Town Pepsi, with a blistering century to see them reaching the final of the Berbice Cricket Board/New York Business Group under-19 tournament after they defeated Tucber Park by 77 runs yesterday.

The defending champions batted first and Anderson smashed 11 fours and five sixes on his way to 125. He received support from Keith Simpson with 35 and Chanderpaul Govindhan with 25 as RHT Pepsi soared to 235-6 from 35 overs. Romel Reteman was the main bowler with 3-41.

In reply, Tucber Park only managed 158-9 from their quota with Reteman returning to top score with 40. Malcom Mickle added 35 as Kevin Sinclair bagged 3-15…..

