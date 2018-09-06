Barbados coach bullish over team’s chances

Despite failing to secure a win against Guyana in over two decades, Barbados Senior Men’s Football Head-coach Ahmed Mohamed, is bullish over his team’s chances of re-writing history tonight in the opening round of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Speaking ahead of their clash penciled for the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora from 19:00hrs, Ahmed, during a press conference held at the SleepIn Hotel & Casino said, “That was yesterday, we are starting from today so today is a different day and at the end of the day, not every day is Sunday alright. The reason why I am here is to change that so we will see that tomorrow night [today]. We are ready for you Guyana and something will happen and something will change.”

Barbados last tasted victory against the Golden Jaguars on March 6th 1999 in Bridgetown via a 2-0 score line in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Caribbean Cup. In their most recent encounter in 2015, Barbados held the visiting Guyanese to a 2-2 draw in an International Friendly. ….