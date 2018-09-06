Sports

Barbados coach bullish over team’s chances

Ahmed Mohamed (center), Head-Coach and Technical Director of the Barbados Men’s National Football Team, makes a point during a pre-match press conference ahead of his team’s CONCACAF Nations League clash with Guyana. Also in the picture is player Hadan Holligan (right) and Martin Newton, Manager of the Team.

Despite failing to secure a win against Guyana in over two decades, Barbados Senior Men’s Football Head-coach Ahmed Mohamed, is bullish over his team’s chances of re-writing history tonight in the opening round of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Speaking ahead of their clash penciled for the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora from 19:00hrs, Ahmed, during a press conference held at the SleepIn Hotel & Casino said, “That was yesterday, we are starting from today so today is a different day and at the end of the day, not every day is Sunday alright. The reason why I am here is to change that so we will see that tomorrow night [today]. We are ready for you Guyana and something will happen and something will change.”

Barbados last tasted victory against the Golden Jaguars on March 6th 1999 in Bridgetown via a 2-0 score line in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Caribbean Cup.  In their most recent encounter in 2015, Barbados held the visiting Guyanese to a 2-2 draw in an International Friendly.  ….

