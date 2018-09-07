Sports

DCC, UG to square off in GCA semis

— Barnwell eager to capture another two-day title, Stephenson hopeful

By

Though the biggest party in sports – CPL – is expected to highlight Guyana’s sporting landscape this weekend, a hotly anticipated Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) first division two-day semi-final between the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and the University of Guyana (UG) is brewing. 

 The two teams will battle against each other at DCC from 9:00hrs. 

 The match will see DCC, a side which hammered arch-rivals Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) by an innings and 126 runs in their last group match on the back of centuries from Trevon Griffith and Raymond Perez, being strengthened by the inclusion of a number of their national under–19 players…..

Related Coverage

DCC and Everest to clash in GCA/Noble House Seafoods final

DCC deserved its Guyana Cricket Board award

GCA/Queensway Cup one-day tourney gets cracking today

More in Sports

Plaisance, UG win in U23 basketball

Plaisance, UG win in U23 basketball

Colours donates to `Cage’ Championshp

Colours donates to `Cage’ Championshp

Titans TT Club Summer Jam TT tournament serves off tomorrow 

Titans TT Club Summer Jam TT tournament serves off tomorrow 

By
NBA notebook: Haslem reportedly re-signs with Heat

NBA notebook: Haslem reportedly re-signs with Heat

In-form Campbelle recalled for SA series

Guerra, Lewis steer T&T to easy win over UAE

Comments

Around the Web