DCC, UG to square off in GCA semis

Though the biggest party in sports – CPL – is expected to highlight Guyana’s sporting landscape this weekend, a hotly anticipated Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) first division two-day semi-final between the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and the University of Guyana (UG) is brewing.

The two teams will battle against each other at DCC from 9:00hrs.

The match will see DCC, a side which hammered arch-rivals Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) by an innings and 126 runs in their last group match on the back of centuries from Trevon Griffith and Raymond Perez, being strengthened by the inclusion of a number of their national under–19 players…..