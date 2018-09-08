Warriors, Tallawahs hunt top two spot

Both the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Jamaica Tallawahs cricket teams will be hunting the final top two spot of the Caribbean Premier League whereby they can have two bites at the proverbial cherry.

Ahead of their showdown at the Providence National Stadium, Guyana, tonight, both teams expressed their enthusiasm of winning the match in an effort to secure a top two finish.

At the pre-match conference at the Marriott Hotel yesterday, Jamaica Tallawahs’ head-coach, Mark O’Donnell, stressed the importance of the match from their perspective…..