Wilson, Ali Mohammed put GCC in driver’s seat

A five-wicket haul from Stephon Wilson coupled with an unbeaten half century from Renaldo Ali-Mohammed ensured Georgetown Cricket Club, playing at home, were in the driver’s seat at the end of the first day against Diplomats in the Noble House Seafood’s second-division two-day tournament yesterday.

Diplomats won the toss and decided to bat first but despite a rain interruption early on, they were bundled out for 67 with GCC replying with 140-3 at the close of play.

Diplomats lost their first two wickets for just seven runs before a 31-run stand between Mortimer King and Hersham Blackman helped stem the fall of wickets.

However, after Blackman departed for 10, it was downhill for the Diplomats. With King showing some fight, the rain had its say, forcing the match to stop with Diplomats on 56-6 with King back in the pavilion for 24, the only other double figure score as Wilson returned 5-19 while Ali-Mohammed and Bernard Bailey picked up 2-9 and 2-22 respectively.

In reply, Shawn Hughes and Mark McAlmont took a wicket each after a 41-run opening stand between Kennard Moonsammy and Khemraj Jaikarran.

However, the show belonged to Deonarine Seegobin and Ali-Mohammed who shared a 53-run partnership.

Ali-Mohammed followed up his two wickets with the ball to race past Seegobin reaching 59 not out with four fours and three sixes while Seegobin was a spectator at the other end, rotating the strike when necessary, ending the day on 41.

The match continues today from 11.00hrs.

Caption: Ronald Ali Mohammed starred with both bat and ball, picking up 2-9 and scoring 59 not out.