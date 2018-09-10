DCC hammer UG by nine wickets to book place in final 

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) defeated the University of Guyana (UG) by nine wickets to book a spot in the final of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), GISE, Star Party Rental and Trophy Stall first-division, two-day tournament at the DCC ground, Queenstown yesterday.

The ending of the game was certainly an anti-climax and didn’t reflect the fight and grit shown by the students on the first day. It took the all-around brilliance of Christopher Barnwell to quell their valour. DCC resumed the final day on 233 – 8 with Barnwell returning on 140 while Totaram Bishun sat on nine.

The pair carried their overnight 93-run stand to 119 before Barnwell, who thumped off-spinner Dennis Heywood for two towering maximums, was dismissed by the off-spinner for 165 in a knock which included 11 fours and 13 sixes. ….