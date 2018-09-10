Sports

DCC hammer UG by nine wickets to book place in final 

— Barnwell 165, Nedd 4-15 set up win 

By
Ashmead Nedd leads DCC off after playing a key role in dismissing the students for 68 in their second innings (Royston Alkins photo) 

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) defeated the University of Guyana (UG) by nine wickets to book a spot in the final of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), GISE, Star Party Rental and Trophy Stall first-division, two-day tournament at the DCC ground, Queenstown yesterday. 

The ending of the game was certainly an anti-climax and didn’t reflect the fight and grit shown by the students on the first day. It took the all-around brilliance of Christopher Barnwell to quell their valour.  DCC resumed the final day on 233 – 8 with Barnwell returning on 140 while Totaram Bishun sat on nine. 

The pair carried their overnight 93-run stand to 119 before Barnwell, who thumped off-spinner Dennis Heywood for two towering maximums, was dismissed by the off-spinner for 165 in a knock which included 11 fours and 13 sixes. ….

