Confident Warriors take on refreshed Knight Riders

-Patriots, Tallawahs in do-or-die mode

By
(L-R) The final four! Chris Gayle (St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots), Dwayne Bravo (Trinbago Knight Riders), Chris Green (Guyana Amazon Warriors) and Andre Russell (Jamaica Tallawahs)

With the final four teams already decided, Guyana Amazon Warriors will battle Trinbago Knight Riders tonight at the Providence Stadium for a spot in the final of the 2018 HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL) while in a do-or-die encounter, the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs will square off in the second play off tomorrow at the same venue.

The four respective captains sat down for a conference before the business end of the tournament got underway with all expressing their pleasure of making it to this round while assuring of some exciting cricket. Coming off of a sensational win on Sunday against Knight Riders, Warriors captain, Chris Green, acknowledged that their opponents tonight have been the in-form team of the tournament, having played good cricket all season.

However, the 24-year-old stated that the Warriors are high on confidence after the win but are wary of the fact that their opposition made a few changes to their regular XI…..

