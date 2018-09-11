Hetmyer, Rutherford stun Knight Riders

A brutal fifth – wicket partnership of 62 runs from 21 balls between Guyanese duo, Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford, stunned the Trinbago Knight Riders and gave the Amazon Warriors a thrilling six-wicket win at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence Sunday night.

Warriors, hunting 155 for victory, stuck to the task and raced to 42-1 after the first six overs with Cameron Delport and Hetmyer taking charge after the demise of Luke Ronchi (1).

Delport kept the wheels turning and the fans jumping by launching a delivery from Dwayne Bravo for a maximum before Cooper’s spectacular return catch dismissed him for 37, an innings which included four fours and two maximus…..