Sports

Hetmyer, Rutherford stun Knight Riders

—Warriors finish second on points table 

By
Man of the match Sherfane Rutherford receives kudos from Dwayne Bravo after pulling off a spectacular innings (Orlando Charles photo)

A brutal fifth – wicket partnership of 62 runs from 21 balls between Guyanese duo, Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford, stunned the Trinbago Knight Riders and gave the Amazon Warriors a thrilling six-wicket win at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence Sunday night.

 Warriors, hunting 155 for victory, stuck to the task and raced to 42-1 after the first six overs with Cameron Delport and Hetmyer taking charge after the demise of Luke Ronchi (1).

 Delport kept the wheels turning and the fans jumping by launching a delivery from Dwayne Bravo for a maximum before Cooper’s spectacular return catch dismissed him for 37, an innings which included four fours and two maximus…..

Related Coverage

Rutherford, Hetmyer destroy Trinbago as Guyana finish second

Pollard blitz stuns Amazon Warriors

Hetmyer’s third fastest CPL ton sets up Warriors victory over Tallawahs

More in Sports

Confident Warriors take on refreshed Knight Riders

By

Green Machine aiming for 2019 Pan Am Games qualification

By

Fitness Express, The Publik on board with November Stage of Champions Meet

Conquerors whip Buxton United 4-0 to stay top

Controversial U.S. Open prompts promises of improvement

DRS likely to be implemented next season

Comments

Around the Web