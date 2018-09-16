Sports

Caribbean champ, Priyanna Ramdhani, the face of local badminton

Priyanna Ramdhani has for years been the face of badminton in Guyana.

Badminton may not be the most popular sport in Guyana but over the last year the sport has improved leaps and bounds. Heading the charge is a 16-year-old champion, Priyanna Ramdhani, who is taking the sport by the `shuttle’.

The youngest of the Ramdhani family, whose name is synonymous with the sport, Priyanna was born on January 2, 2002 and began playing at the tender age of four.

By the age eight she had already been awarded the National Sports Commission’s Junior Sportswoman-of-the-Year…..

