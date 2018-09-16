Third annual ralph Green competition launched

The third annual Ralph Green-sponsored East Bank Football Association [EBFA] Under-11 League was officially launched yesterday at the Timehri Red Ground.

In attendance at the launch were Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde, GFF Executive Member Dion Inniss, GFF Executive Member and Rupununi Football Association [RFA] Chief Ryan Farias and GFF Head of Coaches Education Wilson Toledo, as well as EBFA Executive Members and sponsor, Ralph Green. Forde, during the feature address, thanked the sponsor for his continued commitment to the discipline.

“Who keep us employed, who keeps us coming out every single day volunteering our time and our resources, and that is the young boys and girls that are before us,” he said…..