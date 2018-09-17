Sports

Youth Olympic, World Swimming Championship teams selected

By
Daniel Scott

A two-member swim team has been selected to represent Guyana at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Argentina from October 6-18 while four swimmers are set to head to China later in the year for the International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Swimming Championships.

According to President of the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association, (GASA) Ivan Persaud, Daniel Scott and Jayden George will compete at next month’s Youth Olympics with Shyka Gonsalves as the coach.

Scott will later join Danielle George, Jamila Sanmoogan and Andrew Fowler with Paul Mahaica as coach for the World Championships…..

