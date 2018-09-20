Archer triggers late collapse as Sussex fight back

LONDON, CMC – Sussex’s Barbadian fast-bowling star Jofra Archer moved his tally for the season to 42 scalps, after his four-wicket haul triggered a late Warwickshire collapse yesterday.

The 23-year-old finished with four for 66 as Warwickshire, resuming the second day at Hove on 308 for two in their first innings, were bowled out for 440.

Former England star Ian Bell added just four runs to his overnight 108 while former Test batsman Jonathan Trott converted his unbeaten 86 into 124, the pair extending their third wicket partnership to 230.

Sam Hain chimed in with 53 in a 53-run fifth wicket stand with Tim Ambrose (14) but once they were separated, Warwickshire lost their last six wickets for 19 runs.

Archer was at the heart of the slide, taking four of the wickets to tumble in a devastating spell which wiped out the lower order.

In reply, Sussex got unbeaten half-centuries from South African David Wiese (66 not out) and captain Ben Brown (58 not out) as the hosts reached 224 for five.

They still trail by 216 runs heading into day three.