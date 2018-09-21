Russell, Samuels not named in Scorpions’ Super50 team

KINGSTON, Jamaica, , CMC –Neither exciting all-rounder Andre Russell nor veteran batsman Marlon Samuels has been named in the Jamaica Scorpions’ 14-man squad to compete in next month’s Regional Super50 tournament.

According to the Jamaica Observer, the 30-year-old Russell made himself unavailable in order to undergo a minor medical procedure on his bothersome knee.

Russell, who led the Jamaica Tallawahs to the semifinals of the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL), was also named to the CPL All-Star team-of-the-tournament.

The 37-year-old Marlon Samuels has also not been selected. However, it is rumoured that he will be named to captain the West Indies ‘B’ team.

However, power hitters Chris Gayle and Rovman Powell will turn out for the national side, even if for just a couple matches.

Gayle, who turns 39 on Friday and Powell, are only expected to play the first two games of the tournament before leaving for West Indies duty in India.

Gayle is set to be replaced by left-hand opener John Campbell, while pace bowling all-rounder Derval Green is to step in for Powell.

Also included in the squad is West Indies fast bowler Jerome Taylor, who missed the Super50 competition last season, but is currently representing Somerset at the tail end of their Twenty20 campaign in England.

Left-arm finger spinner Nikita Miller, 36, is the Scorpions captain, while Robert Samuels is to remain head coach.

Scorpions squad— Nikita Miller (captain), Christopher Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Andre McCarthy, Nkrumah Bonner, Paul Palmer, Christopher Lamont, Jerome Taylor, Oshane Thomas, Gordon Bryan.