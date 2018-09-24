Sports

Forde defends Elite League continuation

By
Wayne Forde

President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde, has ‘defended’ the Federation’s intent to persist with the Elite League amid calls for it to shelved. 

 Football pundits have recently criticized the League’s failure to attract local support for matches while it is also argued that it is failing to produce quality players and results. 

 Forde, however, while he acknowledges the League’s shortcomings, shares a different view and argues for its continuation. ….

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Forde ready for uphill task in 2016

Reintegration of clubs in best interest of football – Forde

GFF maintains ban on Slingerz FC’s Javed Ali

More in Sports

Dey stuns field with solo victory

By
Green Machine beaten by J/ca in RAN final

Green Machine beaten by J/ca in RAN final

Usual suspects advance after second day of Heritage Games

Comments