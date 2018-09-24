Forde defends Elite League continuation

President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde, has ‘defended’ the Federation’s intent to persist with the Elite League amid calls for it to shelved.

Football pundits have recently criticized the League’s failure to attract local support for matches while it is also argued that it is failing to produce quality players and results.

Forde, however, while he acknowledges the League’s shortcomings, shares a different view and argues for its continuation. ….