Butler rebuffs Timberwolves’ reconciliation bid

Jimmy Butler declined an invitation to reconsider his trade demand and opted to reiterate his position to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau met with Butler in Minneapolis following Butler’s physical on Monday, but overtures intended to coax Butler back to the team were rebuffed, according to multiple reports.

Yesterday, Thibodeau said Minnesota plans to “honor his request” and is currently “seeing what is out there.”….