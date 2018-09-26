Clash of the titans!

The only two teams to remain in contention for the title and who are undefeated after three rounds of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) 50-overs Franchise League, Essequibo and defending champions, Georgetown, will face-off against each other at Georgetown Cricket Club in the penultimate round today.

Essequibo are just one point ahead of Georgetown. They have earned two bonus points for a tally of 14 while Georgetown have 13 points, coming from three wins, one of which included a bonus point. With just one round to go after this match, it seems likely that either one of these teams will be taking the title. The scenario is straightforward, should Essequibo win they will move on to at least 18 points and likely secure the title since the playing conditions allow for the most points to come first and if that is tied then it comes down to most bonus points, then the winner of the two teams and finally net run rate.

By virtue of Essequibo winning that contest, even if Georgetown win their last round match with a bonus point and Essequibo lose their final round they will still be unable to win the title since the amount of wins and bonus points will equal and Essequibo would have won between the two…..