CM Khan records Guyana’s first win at 43rd Chess Olympiad

TCandidate Master (CM) Taffin Khan yesterday ensured Guyana got on the board with a win in the second round of the 43rd Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Georgia yesterday.

Khan, playing on table two, defeated the higher ranked FIDE Master (FM) Viresh Gaisi for the lone win for Guyana in the male open, going up against Suriname.

In the other male encounters, Captain, Anthony Drayton went down to FM Roger Matoewi, Loris Nathoo lost to FM Dewperkash Gajadin and Glenford Corlette succumbed to CM Suradj Hanoeman….