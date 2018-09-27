Johnson targets fitness to make a final push 

The whisper about 31-year-old Guyana Jaguars skipper Leon Johnson surrounds the difficulty he faces to break back into a West Indies team.
While some have argued that he was dealt a difficult hand at the time of his axing, Johnson has shown glimpses of individual brilliance on the regional circuit after that but lacked the level of consistency to force a recall.
But, have you seen him lately? ….
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments