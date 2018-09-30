Boodie, Persaud put Police in control despite GNIC taking first innings points

A captain’s performance from Kevon Boodie in the second innings for Police has helped them take control of the second semi-final of the Georgetown Cricket Association/ Star Party Rental/ GISE/ Trophy Stall division one, two-day tournament with a lead of 63, despite Guyana National Industrial Cooperation (GNIC) taking first innings points at the end of day one at the Police Sports Club, Eve Leary.

GNIC won the toss and sent Police in to bat where they were bundled out for 94 in 36.2 overs while GNIC replied with 138 all out. Police then ended the day on 107-2 with Boodie unbeaten on 45 and Jason George on 10.

A late start due to moisture on the pitch ensured the spinners would have a wonderful day with the oldest first division player in Guyana at 61 years old, Clyde Butts, strangling the lower order with his offbreak bowling to finish with 4-8 from just 7.2 overs…..