Danram, Savory, Algoo, Bookie top batsmen

As the Georgetown Cricket Association/New Building Society 40-overs second division tournament enters the final match, Omesh Danram is the top batsman with Kemol Savory, Alex Algoo and Alphius Bookie also among the chart toppers.

According to the official statistician of the tournament, so far the tournament has recorded five centuries and eight, five-wicket hauls.

Danram, who represents Georgetown in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Franchise League and played for semi finalists, University of Guyana (UG) in this competition, gaps his competition with a total of 285 runs at an average of 40 while Savory and Algoo, playing for Police Sports Club tallied 228 and 218 runs respectively in Group A…..