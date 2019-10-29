Five finds of this year’s CGI/Jaguars Franchise League

Over 150 players turned out for the recent SBF Petroleum/ Cricket Guy Inc., Jaguars 50-over Franchise League and while some were expected to produce and didn’t and some were not expected to produce but did, here are Stabroek Sports’ five finds of the seven-round competition.

Kevin Sinclair (West Berbice)

West Berbice’s all-rounder Kevin Sinclair made a strong case for national selection throughout the competition. An opening batsman and off-spinner, the former national youth player chalked up 235 runs at an average of 60, the highest among any batsman with three or more innings including two half centuries. Sinclair also took 13 wickets at an economy rate of 3.5 with a best of 5-31 against former champions, Essequibo.