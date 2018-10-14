St Pius hammer Victoria 5-1 in Court Pee Wee football

St. Pius, Golden Grove, Marian Academy, St. Agnes and Timehri secured contrasting wins, when the group stage in the Courts Pee Wee Primary Schools Football Championship concluded yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

St. Pius hammered Victoria 5-1. Chance Niles tallied a hat-trick in the first, second and 29th minute, while Kaden Wellington bagged a double in the seventh and 10thminute.

For the loser, Yohance Lucas netted in the 30th minute. Also, Golden Grove dismissed Beterverwagting [BV] 4-1. Zion Wharton recorded a hat-trick in the 10th, 30th and 30th+1 minute, while Troy Andrews opened the scoring in the third minute…..