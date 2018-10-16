Future WI star Torrington, balancing books and sports

In our society there is usually a decision to be made when it comes to participation in sports or academics with children often picking one or the other.

For young Qumar Torrington, however, the decision is about finding the balance to excel at both.

Torrington, who was born on September 16, 2000 began his educational journey at Stella Maris Primary where he achieved 465 marks and was awarded a place at Charlestown Secondary School in 2012.

It was there he wrote eight subjects, achieving one grade one, four grade twos and three grade threes predominantly in the area of Business.

Torrington, whose father teaches at the Chase Academic Foundation, found it necessary to attend Advanced Level classes at the institute where his father works and in his first sitting attained passes in three subjects…..