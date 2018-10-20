Wins for Kobras, Pepsi Sonics in GABA league

Kobras and Pepsi Sonics secured wins in the first and second divisions respectively when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association [GABA] League Championships continued on Thursday.

Kobras downed Nets 74-67 at the Burnham Court, Middle and Carmichael Streets. Garfield Grenville led the way with 15 points while Trevor Smith and Mark Richards contributed 14 and 12 points respectively.

Assisting were Carlos Edwards, Marvin Durant and Kevin Evans, with eight points each. On the other side, Sheldon Hanes top scored with a game-high 21 points…..