Grimmond sets personal goals ahead of WWT20

The newest addition to the West Indies Women’s T20 squad that is set to defend their Women’s World T20 at home, Sheneta Grimmond has set herself some personal goals which she plans to achieve in the tournament and introduce herself to the world.

At 20-years-old, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club all-rounder is set to become the latest in only a handful of female cricketers from Guyana to wear the maroon colours.

Speaking exclusively with Stabroek Sports, Grimmond said it felt “really great” to be a member of the West Indies squad especially at the time when they are set to defend their title in front of their home crowd…..