Marian Academy Inter-house Badminton gets underway

Marian Academy Inter-house badminton team championships commenced Tuesday with four houses participating at the school’s auditorium. After a full day of play on the Carifesta Avenue-based school court, Our Lady of Fatima house defeated Our Lady of Guadeloupe house 3-2 while Our Lady of Coromoto House beat Our Lady of Lourdes house 5-0.
During the clash between Fatima and Guadeloupe, Randy Hamilton defeated DeAndre Springer 12-9 in the boy’s singles; Jaden Totaram and Graeme Carpenter bested Alexander Ally and Springer 21-7 in the boy’s doubles while Kelliann Sauers and Nia Allen outplayed Gabryel Fiedtkou and Tashauna McGarrell 21-7 to secure wins for Fatima…..
