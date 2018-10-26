Pace bowlers Kumar and Bumrah return to India ODI squad

(Reuters) – Indian pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are back in the squad for the three remaining one-day internationals against the West Indies, with Mohammed Shami making way, selectors announced yesterday.

Kumar and Bumrah were rested for the first two matches of the five-match ODI series, while Shami, who did feature, was the most expensive India bowler in the first match in Guwahati, with figures of two for 81.

The 28-year-old improved in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam, taking one wicket for 59 from 10 overs, but was unable to hold on to his place in the squad.

The next ODI will be played in Pune tomorrow, followed by matches in Mumbai on Monday and Thiruvananthapuram on Nov. 1.

India won the first match of the series by eight wickets, while the second match in Visakhapatnam ended in a tie.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed and Umesh Yadav.