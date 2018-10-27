Gov’t coughs up US$160K for stadium replay screen

It was revealed yesterday by the Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for sport, Dr George Norton that Government is now standing the cost of the replay screen that is required for the Women’s World T20 to be hosted by Guyana just days away.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry disclosed that the screen for the Guyana National Stadium has attracted a cost of US$160,000.

It was previously divulged by the Minister that the screen was going to be sponsored by corporate Guyana with potential sponsors already on board, however the Minister acknowledge that the Ministry of Finance was approached for the money to purchase the screen…..