Holder hails team’s “outstanding” performance

PUNE, India, CMC – West Indies captain Jason Holder has lauded his charges for an outstanding all-around performance in the team’s 43-run win over India yesterday which helped the visitors level the five-match One Day International Series at 1-1.

Shai Hope fell five runs short of a well deserved century, Shimron Hetmer made a useful contribution and Ashley Nurse struck a late cameo to help propel the Windies to 283 for nine in their 50 overs.

Marlon Samuel then grabbed three wickets, and Ashley Nurse, Obed McCoy and Holder each grabbed two wickets apiece to help restrict India to 240.

“I have to give credit to the boys. I thought we played an outstanding game of cricket and we hung in the game for as long as possible,” Holder said in the post-match press conference.

“I felt that at the halfway stage we did really well to get up to the 280 mark after struggling in the middle a little bit. You know we rebuilt with the partnership between Shai and I and it was important that I should have gone a bit deeper, but unfortunately I got out at that stage as I was trying to take the game on, something to learn there, but credit to the way the guys performed in the field, it was outstanding.

“We got some new ball wickets and we got into the middle order quite nicely and we hung in the game which was very, very important. We knew that they were probably a batter short and if we could get down to Dhoni, obviously then we could get in the game and put some pressure on whoever the last batters were,” he added.

Holder heaped praise on offspinner Nurse, who he said not only took wickets at crucial stages but was also very economical.

He insisted though, that the Windies needed to deliver similar performances on a more consistent basis.

“Ashley was outstanding. It was good to see him come into his own. He’s been around for a while now and he’s a competitor. I’ve played lots of cricket with Ashley, obviously because we’re from the same island and I know what to expect from Ashley. It’s good to see him get some wickets, but not only take wickets, but also take them at crucial stages in the game and keeping things quite tight for us.

“I don’t think much is changing. I think the guys are learning a little bit better. We’re still an unfinished product and there are a few areas that we need to touch up on and be more consistent. I think consistency is a word that we need to pay more attention to. We have to be consistent in all three departments and if you want to beat the best teams in the world you have to be very consistent,” Holder maintained.