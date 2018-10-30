Klautky, Williams emerging as exciting junior hockey players 

In a climate where local sports associations are often divorced from the realities of what needs to be done to develop sports, kudos must be given to the Guyana Hockey Board [GHB] for their bold initiative to bring together a squad of young players to begin preparations for the Junior PanAm Games in 2020.

Because of the board’s efforts, Stabroek Sports ventured to examine the junior hockey nursery and to highlight two of Guyana’s exciting emerging prospects.

After carefully observing the just-concluded GHB Junior Nationals, we found Sarah Klautky and Warren Williams who have forced the spotlight on themselves after stringing together performances fenced by their unquestionable skills and talents. ….