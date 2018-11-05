Wendel Setropawiro wins open bodybuilding top prize

Saturday, fitness fans were treated to an evening of flexing, mass and aesthetics at the Theatre Guild where some of the best bodies in the Region took the stage to do battle in what turned out to be a fantastic evening.

When the dust settled after each of the 30 gladiators flexed their muscle fibres to the max, Suriname’s duo of Wendel Setropawiro (Open Bodybuilding) and Stefeni Tjon-A-San (Ms. Bikini) and Guyana’s Emmerson Campbell (Men’s Physique) found themselves as the last men and woman standing.

Setropawiro, winner in the heavyweight class, stood head and shoulders above the competition and flexed and posed his way to the Mr. ‘Stage of Champions’ overall title…..