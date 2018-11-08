Sports

India beat England by 11 runs

-in ICC warm-up

Harmanpreet Kaur launches into a big shot (Orlando Charles photo)

-Wyatt, Sharma stroke half centuries

India defeated England by 11 runs at the Providence Stadium yesterday during the penultimate warm-up match of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Women’s World T20.

India won the toss and elected to bat, posting 144-6 from their allotted overs with Deepti Sharma scoring a half century while restricting England to 133-8 from their quota despite a fifty from Danielle Wyatt.

After a quiet first over, India shifted gears with Smriti Mandhana hitting Natalie Sciver for two boundaries only to be  undone by a short ball which she hooked into the hands of Lindsey Smith for 13 from eight balls…..

