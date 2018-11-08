Mohamed, Matthews shine as Windies flatten Kiwis in final ICC warm- up

The West Indies Women will head into their first match of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Women’s World T20 with confidence after flattening New Zealand last night at the Providence Stadium, the same venue at which they will play their opening contest against Bangladesh.

Last night, New Zealand made 122-9 from their 20 overs with Anisa Mohammed taking four wickets. In reply, West Indies raced to 123-4 in 18.1 overs with Hayley Matthews powering the chase with a half century.

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl, immediately finding success as Shakera Selman, after being struck for a boundary two balls earlier by Anna Peterson, induced an edge from number one ranked Women’s T20 batter, Suzie Bates to Kaycia Knight behind the stumps for just one…..