India’s record total too much for Kiwis

-Kaur smashes maiden ton

Photos by Orlando Charles

India notched up the highest total in an International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World T20 to hand New Zealand a 34-run defeat at Providence in the tournament’s opener yesterday.

India raced to 194-5 with their skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues sharing a 134-run stand while New Zealand managed only 160-9 as the overs ran out.

India, electing to bat had mixed fortunes with Taniya Bhatia hammering two boundaries in the opening over only to be bowled by Lea Tahuhu who also picked up the wicket of Smriti Mandhana to leave India struggling at 22-2 by the end of the fourth over…..