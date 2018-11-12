Australia destroy Ireland by 9 wickets

Australia’s women recorded their 11th consecutive victory as they brushed aside Ireland by nine wickets at Providence last evening in the Women’s World T20.

The Irish ladies won the toss and elected to take first strike but struggled to score, condemning themselves to 93-6 with the former champions racing to 94-1 in 55 balls.

An opening stand of 30 and a sixth wicket partnership worth 41 between Kim Garth and Laura Delany were the only signs of resistance. Garth top scored with 24 from 21 balls with two boundaries while the captain finished unbeaten on 14…..