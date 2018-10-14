Last Update: 479.40 Movement: 0.37%
Current Update: 481.18 YTD Movement: 63.50%
LUCAS STOCK INDEX
The Lucas Stock Index (LSI) rose 0.37 percent during the second period of trading in October 2018. The stocks of three companies were traded with 141,832 shares changing hands. There was one Climber and one Tumbler. The stocks of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) rose 5.97 percent on the sale of 2,499 shares. On the other hand, the stocks of Banks DIH (DIH) declined 2.60 percent on the sale of 139,133 shares. In the meanwhile, the stocks of the Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) remained unchanged on the sale of 200 shares. The LSI closed at 481.18.
