Mount Sinai is a beautiful little village surrounded by Vryheid, Savannah Park, Angoy’s Avenue and Bermine Scheme in New Amsterdam. Many of the residents are of Christian background, reflecting the name of the village.

Early Sunday morning when this reporter visited, the Mount Sinai Assembly of God Church rang out with worship songs. The Mount Sinai Seventh Day Adventist Church is a few lots away on the same street.

Many animals dotted the grassy parapets and brightly coloured flowers seemed to be escaping the fences. ….